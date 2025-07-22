KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $69.16 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Booking were worth $69,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Booking stock traded up $42.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5,720.14. The company had a trading volume of 53,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,334. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $186.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,501.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,022.36.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BTIG Research raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,453.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.