Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,780,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,818,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $465.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

