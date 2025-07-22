Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $183.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average of $175.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

