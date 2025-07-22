CSX (CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSX stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

