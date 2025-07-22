Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $406,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,345,000. Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,272,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,144,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,087,000 after purchasing an additional 551,089 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 670.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,293,000 after buying an additional 379,314 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.67. 842,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average of $128.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $141.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

