Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,435 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up approximately 4.4% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Vertiv by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Melius upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.76.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.6%

Vertiv stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average is $103.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

