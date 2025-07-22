Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys 230,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 306.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 540,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after acquiring an additional 115,552 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,770 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 504,987 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. UBS Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,785,115. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.