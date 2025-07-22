Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Acquires 10,522 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $28.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,916. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.71.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

