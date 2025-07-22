Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Buys 1,272 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.37. 564,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
