Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Buys 1,272 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.37. 564,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.