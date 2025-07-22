J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $221.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

