MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,337,000 after purchasing an additional 749,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,789,254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,373. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day moving average of $105.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $277,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 121,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,775. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

