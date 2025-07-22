Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,971 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,697,000 after buying an additional 472,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after buying an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,154,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,814,000 after buying an additional 845,313 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.66. 1,377,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3207 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

