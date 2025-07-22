Summit Asset Management LLC Has $754,000 Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.31.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2%

Chevron stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,348,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,619. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $260.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.