MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 652 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.17. 747,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.54. The company has a market capitalization of $506.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $311.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

