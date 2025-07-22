Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,510,000 after purchasing an additional 253,320 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,755 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 171,476 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,408.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82,114.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,364,000 after purchasing an additional 117,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $443.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,768. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.13. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

