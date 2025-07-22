Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $166.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $400.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

