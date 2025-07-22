J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 2,685 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 320.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $1,348,234.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,841.48. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $711.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $716.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $668.27.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.17.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

