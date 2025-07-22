SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 9.1% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $23,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDY traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.55. The company had a trading volume of 126,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

