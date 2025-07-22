Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Sells 27,600 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $179,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.54. 165,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,704. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $501.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.