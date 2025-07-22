VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,519,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,714,000 after acquiring an additional 88,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,165,000 after acquiring an additional 627,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AON by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,864,000 after acquiring an additional 469,238 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,329,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,498,000 after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AON by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,158,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,406,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

AON Stock Up 0.4%

AON stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $296.56 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

