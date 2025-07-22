Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $1.45 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 479.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.7% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $120.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.95. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

