VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,916. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

