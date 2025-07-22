Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.080-2.130 EPS.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded down $12.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,606,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,911. The firm has a market cap of $261.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.09. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $106.76 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

