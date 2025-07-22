Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG lessened its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises about 2.8% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.19% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. 98,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,652. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 215.79%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

