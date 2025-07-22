B&I Capital AG Has $7.36 Million Stake in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC)

B&I Capital AG boosted its stake in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,250 shares during the quarter. Macerich makes up 2.4% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Macerich were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 34.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macerich stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.13. Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macerich Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -158.14%.

MAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

Macerich Profile



Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

