B&I Capital AG Reduces Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

B&I Capital AG decreased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,450 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties makes up about 1.6% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. B&I Capital AG owned 0.16% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of HIW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.79. 78,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.53%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIW

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.