Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,643 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.14% of Republic Services worth $113,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.74.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.37. 185,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,146. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.43. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.82 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

