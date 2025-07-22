Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200,707 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,832,000 after buying an additional 88,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,171,000 after buying an additional 171,953 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,806,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,199,000 after purchasing an additional 356,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.23. 89,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,216. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.