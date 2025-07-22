Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 45,020 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,020 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $167,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,905. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $224.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.02. The stock has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

