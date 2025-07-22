VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 829 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.45. 314,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,229. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,609 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.