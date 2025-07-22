Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $75,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.94. 414,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.59.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

