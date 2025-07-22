Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1,828.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35,673 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE NEM opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.49.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

