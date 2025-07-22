OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 753 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,748 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,080. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $19,866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,243,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,356,888.56. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.16.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $199.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

