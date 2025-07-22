4,243 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Next Level Wealth Planning LLC

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 537.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 559.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 194,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $312,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.58. 2,132,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,581. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

