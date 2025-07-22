iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Raised by Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,822,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905,600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Johns Hopkins University’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $107,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $11.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,743. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

