VCI Wealth Management LLC Has $738,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

VCI Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSTA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.22. 38,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,477. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

