Proficio Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,727,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 772,144 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,443,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,404 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,104,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,159,000 after purchasing an additional 416,249 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 914,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,518,000 after buying an additional 174,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 869,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BITB traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 750,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,640. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

