Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Core Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Core Scientific by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,378,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,406 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,396 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 2,937.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,436,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after buying an additional 7,191,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 6,232,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after buying an additional 527,097 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.39. 5,501,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,974,651. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 6.71. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 110,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 475,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,717.69. This trade represents a 30.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $96,134.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,049,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,395,646.71. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,434. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CORZ shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Macquarie cut Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp cut Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Arete began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

