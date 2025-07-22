Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $86.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,071. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

