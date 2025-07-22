Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 62.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 929,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,797. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

