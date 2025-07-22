PFG Advisors Has $4.36 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,005,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,163,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 74,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,865,000 after acquiring an additional 414,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $522.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $523.58 and a 200 day moving average of $463.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

