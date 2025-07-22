Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.500-8.000 EPS.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $125.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average is $120.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $149.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genuine Parts stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company ( NYSE:GPC Free Report ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

