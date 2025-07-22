Proficio Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,534 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $155,771,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,232.4% in the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 884,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,337,000 after purchasing an additional 870,041 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,534,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,465,000 after purchasing an additional 798,167 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,523.5% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 817,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 767,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.32. 873,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,747. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

