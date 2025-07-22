SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 7.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $99,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% in the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,103,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,057. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $217.52 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.