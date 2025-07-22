Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,195 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,128.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. 291,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,913. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

