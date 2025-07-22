Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 2,293 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Guidance Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,795,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,564,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

