Guidance Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.77.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $782.76. 124,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $736.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

