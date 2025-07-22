Reviewing Coffee (JVA) and Its Rivals

Volatility and Risk

Coffee has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coffee’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coffee and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coffee $78.56 million $2.22 million 7.03 Coffee Competitors $12.73 billion $1.30 billion -3.93

Coffee’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Coffee. Coffee is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coffee 4.35% 13.87% 10.11% Coffee Competitors 1.86% -4.95% -0.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Coffee and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.6% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coffee beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. The company also roasts and blends company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned stores; and sells tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, and Harmony Bay. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

