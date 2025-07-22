Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises 1.5% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $20,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 240.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,261. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.