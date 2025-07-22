Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $14.54 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,540,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $13.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,707,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,987. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

